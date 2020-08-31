Biden denounces rioting and looting amid unrest, places blame on Trump in Monday address

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addressed the ongoing civil unrest throughout the country, denounced looting and rioting and placed the blame for the ongoing incidents on President Donald Trump.

“Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is re-elected?” Biden said from Pittsburgh on Monday.

Biden accused the president of “stoking violence in our cities,” all while using the threat of that violence to fuel his re-election campaign. He claimed that Trump is using the current spat of civil unrest throughout the country as a “political lifeline.”

“Donald Trump failed to protect America, so now he’s trying to scare America,” Biden said.

Biden also condemned “violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right,” and challenged Trump to do the same.

“Rioting is not protesting, looting is not protesting, setting fires is not protesting,” Biden said, later adding that anyone caught doing so should be arrested prosecuted.

In recent weeks, Trump has accused Biden of supporting rioting and looting, which has occurred sporadically throughout months-long protests against police brutality. During the Republican National Convention last week, speakers attempted to tie Biden to looting and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin and in Portland.

“When is Slow Joe Biden going to criticize the Anarchists, Thugs & Agitators in ANTIFA?,” Trump tweeted on Sunday evening.

When is Slow Joe Biden going to criticize the Anarchists, Thugs & Agitators in ANTIFA? When is he going to suggest bringing up the National Guard in BADLY RUN & Crime Infested Democrat Cities & States? Remember, he can’t lose the Crazy Bernie Super Liberal vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

Biden previously denounced violence and looting among protesters on June 2 in Philadelphia, following the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s death sparked looting and property damage amid protests amid calls for police reform.

“There is no place for violence, no place for looting or destroying property or burning churches or destroying businesses,” Biden said.