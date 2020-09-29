Biden takes a swipe at Trump campaign with social media post

In this image from video, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles after the roll call vote during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Democratic nominee Joe Biden fired back at the Trump administration by tweeting a photo of earphones and a pint of ice cream before Tuesday’s presidential debate.

The Trump campaign accused Biden of refusing to participate in a drug test. The campaign also accused Biden of refusing to be checked for wearing an ear piece.

Hours before the debate, Biden sent the following Facebook post: