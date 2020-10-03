Biden skips testing Saturday, plans test Sunday

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he was not tested for the coronavirus on Saturday but will undergo such screening on Sunday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is committing to releasing the results of all future COVID-19 tests the candidate takes.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates repeated Saturday evening that the former vice president is tested “regularly.” But before President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis earlier this week Biden had not disclosed full details of his testing protocol or the results of each test.

Biden told reporters Saturday in Wilmington that he was not tested earlier in the day but would be tested Sunday morning. His campaign said he tested negative for COVID twice on Friday.

Biden says he was not tested for the coronavirus on Saturday but will undergo such screening on Sunday.

After attending Saturday evening Catholic Mass in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden was asked if he’d undergone testing for the virus that day and replied, “No, but I will tomorrow morning.”

Biden’s campaign has not announced any public events for its candidate on Sunday.

Bates said in the statement that Biden was not in “close contact” with Trump, his family members or his aides during their debate Tuesday night. Several people in Trump’s orbit have tested positive in recent days.

Biden’s campaign also emphasized in its latest statement that Biden and his campaign for months have followed public health guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing. At the same time, Trump has held large public rallies without requiring masks or enforcing social distancing.

President Donald Trump has been hospitalized with the virus and Biden was potentially exposed during Tuesday night’s presidential debate in Cleveland. Biden hasn’t commented on the possibility of going into quarantine but said Saturday he was praying for Trump’s “quick and full recovery.”