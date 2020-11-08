Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden signaled that he plans to move quickly to build out his government.

The first focus for the president-elect is the coronavirus pandemic that will likely dominate the early days of his administration. Biden has named a former surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, David Kessler, as co-chairs of the coronavirus working group.

Other members are expected to be announced Monday.

Transition team officials said Biden this week will also launch his agency review teams. They’re the transition staffers with access to key agencies in the current administration to help smooth the transfer of power.

