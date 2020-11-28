Biden plans swift moves to protect and advance LGBTQ rights

Election 2020

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden leaves the door open for a 2020 run

Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a conference Wednesday February 5, 2014 in Washington for the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama.

Now, as president-elect, Biden is making sweeping promises to LGBTQ activists, proposing to carry out virtually every major proposal on their wish lists.

One is to lift the Trump administration’s near-total ban on military service for transgender people.

Biden also is backing a bill passed by the House last year that would extend federal anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ people nationwide.

But most Senate Republicans are wary, due in part to opposition from religious conservatives who say the measure threatens religious liberty.

