Biden picks Calif. AG Xavier Becerra to be first Latino health secretary

Election 2020

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Xavier Becerra

FILE – In this June 3, 2019, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra announced Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, that he dropped a lawsuit against the state Republican Party that was seeking the names and contact information of every person who used one of the state Republican party’s unofficial ballot drop boxes. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration’s coronavirus response.

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s a $1-trillion-plus agency with 80,000 employees and a portfolio that includes drugs and vaccines, leading-edge medical research and health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot