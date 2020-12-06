Biden picks Calif. AG Xavier Becerra to be first Latino health secretary

FILE – In this June 3, 2019, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra announced Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, that he dropped a lawsuit against the state Republican Party that was seeking the names and contact information of every person who used one of the state Republican party’s unofficial ballot drop boxes. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration’s coronavirus response.

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s a $1-trillion-plus agency with 80,000 employees and a portfolio that includes drugs and vaccines, leading-edge medical research and health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans.

