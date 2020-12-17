Biden nominates Michael Regan to run EPA, would be first Black man to run agency if confirmed

Election 2020

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:
Environmental Protection Agency EPA

The headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency is seen in Washington as President Donald Trump announces that his administration is revoking California’s authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than those issued by federal regulators, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Critics say the move would result in less fuel efficient cars that create more planet-warming pollution. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President-elect Joe Biden has picked an experienced but not widely known state regulator, Michael Regan of North Carolina, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Regan is head of North Carolina’s environmental agency. He was one of several contenders whose name emerged only in recent days.

Biden’s pick was confirmed Thursday by a person familiar with the selection process who was not authorized the discuss the matter publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the Washington Post, if confirmed, Regan would be the first Black man to run the agency.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kevin Bacon talks singing, new season of 'City on a Hill'

Ben Appetit: Ben Aaron makes the 'Tornado Omelet'

Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks podcast, 'The Daily Show'

Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days

Congress grapples with gun laws yet again

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected