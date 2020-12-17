Biden nominates Michael Regan to run EPA, would be first Black man to run agency if confirmed

The headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency is seen in Washington as President Donald Trump announces that his administration is revoking California’s authority to set auto mileage standards stricter than those issued by federal regulators, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Critics say the move would result in less fuel efficient cars that create more planet-warming pollution. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President-elect Joe Biden has picked an experienced but not widely known state regulator, Michael Regan of North Carolina, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Regan is head of North Carolina’s environmental agency. He was one of several contenders whose name emerged only in recent days.

Biden’s pick was confirmed Thursday by a person familiar with the selection process who was not authorized the discuss the matter publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the Washington Post, if confirmed, Regan would be the first Black man to run the agency.