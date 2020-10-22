Biden: Nations that meddle in elections will pay

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

Former Vice President Joe Biden said any country that interferes in American elections will pay a price if he’s elected.

U.S. officials have reported that Russian hackers have targeted the networks of dozens of state and local governments in the United States in recent days, stealing data from at least two servers. Officials are also accusing Iran of being behind a flurry of emails sent to Democratic voters in multiple battleground states that appeared to be aimed at intimidating them into voting for President Donald Trump.

“They are interfering with American sovereignty,” Biden said.

Trump said that nobody has been tougher on Russia through sanctions and pushing for increased military spending by NATO.

The two candidates took questions in their final debate on how they would deter foreign interference in American elections.

