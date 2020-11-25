Biden gives Thanksgiving address, Trump continues to contest election

NEW YORK — President-elect Joe Biden is doing what he can before taking office to encourage Americans to stay safe as they celebrate Thanksgiving during the next few days.

During what was billed as a “Thanksgiving address,” he implored people to stay home and wear masks out of a sense of patriotism. He compared the sacrifices this year to those made since the time of George Washington.

“Faith, courage, sacrifice, service to the country, service to each-other, and gratitude even in the face of suffering, have long been part of Thanksgiving in America,” Biden said. “I know the county is weary of the fight, but we need to remember we are at war with the virus, not one another. This is the moment we need to steal our spines and re-double our efforts and re-commit ourselves to the fight.”

It was a message Americans have not heard from President Donald Trump, who has made only brief appearances since he lost the election. He has not taken questions in more than three weeks, but did call into an event hosted by his personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

It was a one-sided hearing about election issues hosted by Republican Pennsylvania legislative leaders inside a hotel conference room with few masks and no distancing.

The president was clearly still seething from the commonwealth certifying its 20 electoral votes for Biden this week, who won there by about 80,000 votes.

Trump rambled for about 10 minutes, continuing to make unfounded claims about a multi-state conspiracy to take the election from him. These allegations have fallen flat in dozens court rooms across the country, but Giuliani continues to appeal on Trump’s behalf.

“We have to turn the election over because we have all the affidavits and evidence we need, we just need some judge to listen to it properly,” Trump said toward the end of his remarks.

Despite the challenges from Trump himself, his administration has allowed Biden to begin a transition process. The Biden team said it is now getting information and resources it needs from to plan and prepare. Biden will be getting full intelligence briefings by Monday.