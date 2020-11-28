Biden gains 132 votes in Wisconsin county recount that Trump demanded

by: Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign Town Hall. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis.— Milwaukee County completed its recount of presidential ballots, finding only small changes in vote totals for one of the two Wisconsin counties recounting ballots.

But President Donald Trump’s attorneys appear ready for a legal challenge seeking to toss tens of thousands of ballots.

President-elect Joe Biden’s lead increased by 132 votes after county election officials recounted over 450,000 votes.

Biden won the state by about 20,600 votes.

His margin in Milwaukee and Dane counties was about 2-to-1. Dane County election officials do not expect to finish until Sunday.

Connect with PIX11 Online

