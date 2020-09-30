Biden embarks on campaign train tour through Ohio, Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with United Steelworkers Union President Thomas Conway and school teacher Denny Flora of New Castle, Pa., aboard his train as it travels to Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Biden is on a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania today. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Hours after a chaotic presidential debate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden embarked on a train tour through northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Biden made seven stops in towns and cities throughout the region. He delivered an address in Cleveland at about 10 a.m. ET upon his departure and his tour concluded in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, east of Pittsburgh.

During several terms as a Delaware senator and throughout his time as Vice President, Biden became known for commuting back and forth between Washington and his home in Wilmington, Delaware via an Amtrak train, earning him the nickname “Amtrak Joe.”

On Tuesday evening, Biden and President Donald Trump traded political barbs and personal insults in a messy presidential debate. Trump often interrupted both Biden and moderator Chris Wallace, preventing either candidate from fully expressing their campaign positions.

Recent national polls show Biden still holds a lead over Trump a month out from the election. However, Biden will need a strong showing in Pennsylvania — a state that went to Trump in the 2016 election. Polls show that Biden has a small lead in the Keystone State and that Ohio is currently a toss-up race.