Biden continues transition as Trump repeats election fraud claims

NEW YORK — President-elect Joe Biden is facing escalating pressure from competing factions within his own party as he finalizes his choice for secretary of defense.

Black leaders have encouraged the incoming president to select an African American to diversify what has so far been an all-white prospective Cabinet, while others are pushing him to appoint a woman to lead the Department of Defense for the first time.

Meanwhile, a growing collection of progressives opposes the leading female contender, Michèle Flournoy, citing concerns about her record and private-sector associations.

The competing pressures come weeks into Biden’s push to build an administration while trying to preserve the broad coalition that fueled his victory.

Meanwhile, the last weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency have turned ugly — even potentially dangerous — for some of the people he blames for the loss he refuses to accept. Death threats are emerging against some of the officials named in Trump’s grievances about how the election was conducted.

Some of those named are hiring or expanding personal security details.

The security director for Dominion Voting Systems spoke to The Associated Press from his secret location, where he relocated after threats came his way.

He says the harassment began around the time Trump campaign lawyers falsely claimed his company had rigged the election.

Neutral public servants, Democrats and a growing number of Republicans are being caught in a menacing postelection undertow stirred by Trump’s complaints.