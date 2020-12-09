Biden continues to build diverse cabinet

NEW YORK CITY — With three more cabinet selections, President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet is almost half full.

Biden has been under no small amount of pressure to make his administration diverse, and the majority of his selections have been people of color. That includes his pick for defense secretary, who was formally introduced Tuesday.

“Today it’s my great honor, and it really is an honor, to add to my national security team a leader of extraordinary courage, character and accomplishment,” Biden said.

A retired four star general, Lloyd Austin would be the first Black man to head the defense department. He spoke about the trailblazers who came before him Tuesday.

Biden grew to trust and rely on Austin during the second half of the Obama presidency, when Austin led Central Command, which coordinates military operations in the Middle East.

“I will give you the same unvarnished counsel I did back then,” Austin said to Biden.

However, he faces an uphill battle to get confirmed by the Senate.

Austin retired just four years ago, and would need a special waiver to become defense secretary.

Legally, former military leaders are supposed to wait seven years before leading the department in the cabinet-level role, to help maintain civilian leadership over the military. Retired Gen. Jim Mattis needed a similar waiver when he became President Donald Trump’s first defense secretary, which he got begrudgingly from many Democrats.

This time might be different, with several Democrats and Republicans expressing concern about granting the waiver. Both chambers of Congress would have to agree.

Both Biden and Austin tried to underscore that Austin understood the need for civilian oversight of the military and promised robust civilian staffing around him.

A nominee expected to coast through her process is Cleveland Rep. Marcia Fudge, who is Biden’s pick for Housing and Urban Development Secretary.

Fudge and her allies had been openly angling for the position of agriculture secretary. Though traditionally dealing with farming issues, over the years it’s grown, with 80% of its budget goes to administering food and nutritional services mainly in inner cities.

Instead, Biden made a more traditional pick for Agriculture: former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, who held the same role in the Obama administration.

Key cabinet nominations remain, like the attorney general and economic related positions like labor, commerce and transportation secretaries.

Notably absent so far from nominations and appointments so far are the dozens of Democratic rivals Biden defeated during the primary round.