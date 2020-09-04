Biden confirms virus test, says he’ll be tested regularly

Election 2020

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:
Biden confirms virus test, says he'll be tested regularly

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is confirming that he’s been tested at least once for the COVID-19 virus and promises he will be tested regularly during his campaign against President Donald Trump.

Biden told reporters Friday of his testing protocol during a wide-ranging news conference he used to blast Trump for downplaying the virus and thus ensuring that it will continue to kill Americans and ravage the economy. For much of the summer, Biden’s advisers deflected questions about whether the former vice president was being tested himself as he anchored his campaign almost exclusively from his Delaware home, traveling sparingly as a precaution.

Biden plans on resuming a relatively normal travel schedule after Labor Day. Since March, Biden has mostly held virtual events due to the coronavirus.

