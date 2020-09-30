Biden campaign says it raised $3.8 million in a single hour during the first presidential debate

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while speaking during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Joe Biden’s campaign broke a single-hour fundraising record during Tuesday night’s debate, according to top officials in his campaign.

According to Vox and CBS News, the Biden campaign raised $3.8 million between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday night — the final hour of the first presidential debate.

According to Rob Flaherty, the digital director for the Biden campaign, that marked the best fundraising hour for Biden for President in its history.

Between 10-11 PM tonight, Biden for President had its best online fundraising hour of all time. — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) September 30, 2020

Kate Beddingfield, Biden’s campaign manager, told CBS News that also topped the record for ActBlue, the top fundraising platform for the Democratic party.

“Joe Biden spoke directly to the American people tonight and they are responding,” Bedingfield told reporters Tuesday night.

The cash windfall came just over a week after Democrats raised more than $300 million in the days after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Vox reports.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that the Trump campaign’s fundraising lead over Biden had evaporated. The Times reported that even though the Trump campaign had raised more than $1 billion between the beginning of 2019 and July, only $200 million remained.

Vox reports that the Biden campaign now has more cash on hand than the Trump campaign, and Democrats have been outraising Republicans in recent months.