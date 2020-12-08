Biden addresses calls for a more representative administration

NEW YORK CITY — President-elect Joe Biden continues to feel pressure to keep his promise to “make his Administration look like America.”

His choices so far have not made everyone happy, especially African American voters, a key constituency that powered him to victory.

Tuesday while announcing his health and pandemic advisers, one stood out: Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith. the Founding Director of the Equity Research Center at Yale’s School of Medicine will act as the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 Equality Task Force Chair.

“It is our societal obligation to ensure equitable access to testing treatment and vaccine, equitable support to those who are hurting and equitable access to opportunity as we emerge from this crisis and rebuild,” Nunez-Smith said.

More than half of Biden’s high-profile appointments and nominations have so far been women and people of color — most notably his choice of Sen. Kamala Harris as vice president. The health team announcements Tuesday included California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of Health and Human Services. If confirmed, he will be at least the second Latino cabinet member.

But African American advocacy groups have been left hoping for more from Biden’s picks.

Leaders with NAACP are among those that met with Biden Tuesday. Ahead of the meeting it was leaked Biden would name retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defense.

If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black man to lead the department.

Among the remaining cabinet posts civil rights groups are zeroing in on include attorney general. Civil rights and police department misconduct investigations all but stopped under Trump’s Administration.