Day 1 of the DNC: Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama to highlight speeches

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It’s not the kind of showcase political parties traditionally host during an election year. But the Democratic National Convention begins a week of speeches and virtual events tonight, kicking off the home stretch of a very unusual presidential campaign.

From virtual setups across the country this week, the Democrats will nominate and celebrate their 2020 ticket — former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

The opening night theme, “We The People,” will lead into an overall unity theme for the Democrats this week.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who battled Biden from the progressive flank during the primary cycle, is among Monday’s headliners. He’s scheduled to take the podium beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Also appearing Monday is John Kasich, a Republican and former governor or Ohio. He ran for president during the 2016 cycle.

Finally, former First Lady Michelle Obama will take the stage on Monday. Her speech at the 2016 DNC included one of the week’s standout quotes: “Our motto is, ‘When they go low, we go high.'”

Since Harris joined Biden on the ticket, they’ve coalesced around certain themes, including the former vice president’s ongoing call that 2020 is a battle for the “soul of the nation.”

But at the campaign’s core now is trying to persuade voters that they are best equipped to lead the U.S. out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The televised portion of Monday’s convention begins at 9 p.m. ET. Below is the tentative list of speakers, according to the DNC website.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-New York)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan)

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio)

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina)

Convention Chairman Bennie Thompson

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin)

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Alabama)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Musicians Leon Bridges and Maggie Rogers are also slated to perform during Monday’s televised event.