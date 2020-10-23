Battle for NJ 7th District features mild-mannered incumbent and well-known challenger

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WESTFIELD, N.J. — Freshman Democrat Tom Malinowski is up against a serious challenger in Republican Thomas Kean Jr. in New Jersey’s sprawling 7th Congressional District.

The district cuts across the state and includes both suburban neighborhoods and rural farms, encompassing parts of several counties.

Malinowski is a former human rights lobbyist and worked in the Obama administration before assuming office in the House in January 2019.

He’s a mild-mannered legislator, and told PIX11 News he’s been focused on bipartisan issues during his time in Congress.

Kean is a New Jersey state senator and is the body’s minority leader. His father is former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean, who went on to chair the 9/11 Commission, investigating the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.

Despite repeated requests, Kean did not make time for an interview with PIX11 News, making him the only candidate to do so for this series.

In recent remarks, he called for COVID-19 policies that keep people safe but also promote economic growth and open businesses, echoing a sentiment often made by the president.

The race recently took a dark turn, with members of the QAnon conspiracy group attacking Milanowski. He said it’s because he’s been leading the charge to condemn them.

A Republican group has also been running a false ad claiming the Democrat does not support sex offender registries, though he does.

The district has traditionally voted red when it comes to its House race. However, in the presidential race, the district went to Clinton in 2016 and Romney in 2012. And prior to Malinowski’s election, the seat had been held by Republicans since 1981.