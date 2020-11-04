Georgia judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit regarding handful of absentee ballots

Election personnel counts ballots as votes are counted at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A judge in Georgia has dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that raised concerns about a handful of absentee ballots in Chatham County.

The Associated Press reports that Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass dismissed the lawsuit and did not provide an explanation for his decision at the close of a one-hour hearing.

The lawsuit concerned 53 absentee ballots that were not part of an original batch of ballots. At the hearing, county officials testified that the ballots in question had been received on time.

The decision comes as Joe Biden continues to narrow the razor-thin lead that President Donald Trump currently has in the state.

Donald Trump held a 1.2% advantage in the state with 96% of the expected vote counted on Wednesday evening.

As of Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET, Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger’s says that about 47,000 votes remained uncounted. Echoing comments made at a morning press conference, officials said they hope they will be able to finish the count by the end of the day.

Trump won the state by 5% in 2016. The last time a Democrat won Georgia was in 1992 when Bill Clinton narrowly defeated George H.W. Bush by .5%.