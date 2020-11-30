Arizona certifies election results for Biden, as Trump lawyers continue to fight

Election 2020

by: Scripps National/The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Arizona certifies election results for Biden, as Trump lawyers continue to fight

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, left, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey bump elbows as they meet to certify the election results for federal, statewide, and legislative offices and statewide ballot measures at the official canvass at the Arizona Capitol Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden’s narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey defended the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Trump were across town Monday arguing, without evidence, to nine Republican lawmakers that the election was marred by fraud.

Lawsuits and legal action taken by the Trump campaign did not go far in Arizona, in at least one instance, the lawyers dropped a case seeking a recount of Election Day ballots.

At Monday’s certification event, Ducey said, “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”

Biden won Arizona by 0.3% of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. He’s the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state. Arizona’s 11 electoral college votes will go to Biden.

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the U.S. Senate, formalizing his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain.

Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday in Washington.

