AP: Ossoff wins Georgia, Democrats take control of Senate for first time since 2015

Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Jon Ossoff speaks to the media at Dunbar Neighborhood Center during Georgia’s Senate runoff elections, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

WASHINGTON — Jon Ossoff has been projected to win the Georgia Senate runoff race over sitting Sen. David Perdue, the Associated Press said Wednesday.

With that victory, Democrats and Republicans will each have 50 senators in their caucus, giving the tiebreaking vote to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. It gives the Democrats control of the Senate for the first time in six years. They will have control of the House, Senate and the presidency for the first time since 2011.

This is a developing story.