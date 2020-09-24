After Trump comments, Senate passes resolution committing to peaceful transfer of power

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives to meet with reporters following a Republican strategy session, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Republican efforts to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are likely to move swiftly this week, with President Donald Trump possibly nominating a replacement within days and GOP senators hoping to jump-start the confirmation process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate has passed a resolution reaffirming its commitment to “the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution.”

Senate Resolution 718 was offered by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and passed by unanimous consent on Thursday in response to comments made by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Responding to a reporter’s question, the president declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We’re going to have to see what happens. You know, that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster,” said Trump before the reporter asked the question again.

“We want to have, get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very transfer, you’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly,” said Trump. “There’ll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know, who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

Party leaders from both sides of the aisle are pushing back on Trump’s comments.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, an ally of Trump, vowed an “orderly transition” as has been done since the nation’s founding.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she trusts voters.

“I have confidence in the people,” she said during a press briefing.

A reporter pressed Pelosi about any action her or Congress may take in response to the president.

“I don’t think he’s worth the effort at this point. We have 40 days until the election,” Pelosi responded.

On Thursday, the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump will accept the results of a “free and fair election.” She insisted, as the president does, that there is a potential for many fraudulent ballots.

Still, the response from Capitol Hill was unequivocal, that lawmakers expect a peaceful transition, if Trump loses.

