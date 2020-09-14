ACLU aiming to boost mail-in voting effort

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The American Civil Liberties Union is doing what it can to assure people that voting by mail in the November General Election is safe.

The “Let People Vote” campaign launched Monday. It includes an interactive site with state-specific information about deadlines for registering to vote and links to government information about voting early, on Election Day or through an absentee ballot.

The ACLU will spread this information through its own network and partners, including Levi’s, Ben & Jerry’s, Everlane, Snap, NorthFace, Outdoor Voices, Seventh Generation, Lush, COS and Madewell.

“We want to ensure we are using our name and credibility to provide people with the correct facts of when, and how to cast their ballot in this upcoming election,” said Bobby Hoffman with the ACLU.

“Let People Vote” also highlights about 20 lawsuits designed to strike down laws that make it harder to vote. For example, the ACLU is suing New York because New Yorkers must register 25 days before Election Day. Many states, including nearby Connecticut, allow voter registration right up until Election Day.

The ACLU is also going after states where the COVID-19 pandemic makes it harder for witnesses to sign absentee ballots. Hoffman said the legal action has made a difference in Virginia already.

Finally, “Let People Vote” will also include a podcast called “At the Polls” to answer question about voting and about what election night might look like.

