A senior warning sign for Trump: ‘Go Biden’ cry at Florida’s Villages

Supporters cheer and wave signs as voters arrive at the Sumter County Elections office to drop off their ballots after taking part in a parade of over 300 golf carts supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in The Villages, Florida.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Aides say President Donald Trump’s campaign has seen an alarming drop in support among older adults in its internal research.

The campaign’s worries are supported by some public polls suggesting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden could perform better among older people than Hillary Clinton did four years ago.

The shift appears to be driven largely by Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, which affects these voters more acutely than others.

Nowhere is the battle for the 2020 election more evident than in The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, located in the all-important swing state of Florida.

