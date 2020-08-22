NYC voters can now request absentee ballot online

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City voters can now request a mail-in ballot for the General Election online.

The New York City Board of Elections launched a new online portal on Friday that allows residents to submit an absentee ballot request.

Previously, New Yorkers had to fill out a form and mail it to their county Board of Elections office — a process that was criticized for slowing down the issuing of ballots in the June primary election.

Click here to request an absentee ballot online

All New Yorkers are able to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election due to concerns about the risk of spreading COVID-19.

When requesting an absentee ballot, voters should check the “temporary illness” box, which has been expanded to cover COVID-19 concerns.

New Yorkers still have the option to fill out a paper form and mail the request to the city BOE. Download and fill out this application. Check the “temporary illness” box and mail the application to your borough election office.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan and Henry Rosoff contributed to this report.