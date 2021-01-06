DC Police Chief: Two pipe bombs, cooler with Molotov cocktails found on Capitol grounds

Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington, D.C., police chief says pipe bombs and a cooler with Molotov cocktails were recovered, and at least 52 people were arrested after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

The mostly maskless crowd rushed the Capitol earlier Wednesday as lawmakers were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. One person was shot and killed inside the Capitol.

Police Chief Robert Contee called the attack a riot.

Chief Contee said during a press conference Wednesday that officers found two pipe bombs, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.

LIVE: Public Safety Update https://t.co/VQ2ZSRMuea — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021

Federal law enforcement says both were real explosive devices and were rendered safe.

Contee also mentioned that police found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktails on Capitol grounds.

Contee said as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 52 people had been arrested. Four people were arrested for carrying pistols without licenses, one person arrested for having a prohibited weapon, 47 people arrested for violating the city curfew and unlawful entry.

26 people were arrested on US Capitol grounds, Chief Contee said.

As darkness began to set in, law enforcement officials were working their way toward the protesters, using percussion grenades to try to clear the area around the Capitol. Big clouds of tear gas were visible.

Police were in full riot gear. They moved down the West steps, clashing with demonstrators.

Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier declared a 6 p.m. curfew.

That curfew is in place until 6 a.m. Thursday.

“If you are found to be in violation of the curfew, police will be required to take immediate action,” Chief Contee said during a press conference.”