You can help teachers provide supplies for students through AdoptAClassroom.org

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:
You can help teachers provide supplies for students through AdoptAClassroom.org
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A lot of things are changing for schools this year. Some classes may be online and some may be partially on campus. Regardless of where they’re taking place, teachers are still spending money on supplies.

According to a survey by AdoptAClassroom.org, many teachers have spent about a third of their school supply expenses on distance learning materials.

“They’re actually spending more,” said Ann Pifer, Executive Director at AdoptAClassroom. “70% of the teachers we surveyed said that they have delivered supplies to students’ homes, either by bringing them personally or by mailing assignments with supplies.”

Nearly every three out of four teachers have spent money on printers, ink and paper to make work packets for students who may not have access to computers and internet.

Nearly half have spent money on postage and mailing supplies, so they can send learning materials to students.

Even in schools where classes are being held in person, AdoptAClassroom still expects teachers to spend more money on supplies.

“In a normal elementary classroom, there’s a basket of pens and papers and crayons and scissors on a table,” said Pifer. “And groups of students share those supplies to do projects. They’re not going to be able to do that this year.”

Through AdoptAClassroom.org, people can donate to teachers and those educators can use that money to spend in an online marketplace.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kale Culley dishes on new CW show ‘Walker’

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs