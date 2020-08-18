You can help teachers provide supplies for students through AdoptAClassroom.org

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A lot of things are changing for schools this year. Some classes may be online and some may be partially on campus. Regardless of where they’re taking place, teachers are still spending money on supplies.

According to a survey by AdoptAClassroom.org, many teachers have spent about a third of their school supply expenses on distance learning materials.

“They’re actually spending more,” said Ann Pifer, Executive Director at AdoptAClassroom. “70% of the teachers we surveyed said that they have delivered supplies to students’ homes, either by bringing them personally or by mailing assignments with supplies.”

Nearly every three out of four teachers have spent money on printers, ink and paper to make work packets for students who may not have access to computers and internet.

Nearly half have spent money on postage and mailing supplies, so they can send learning materials to students.

Even in schools where classes are being held in person, AdoptAClassroom still expects teachers to spend more money on supplies.

“In a normal elementary classroom, there’s a basket of pens and papers and crayons and scissors on a table,” said Pifer. “And groups of students share those supplies to do projects. They’re not going to be able to do that this year.”

Through AdoptAClassroom.org, people can donate to teachers and those educators can use that money to spend in an online marketplace.

