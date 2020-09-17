The Big Social Distancer: Shaq makes appearance in Arizona HS PSA

Miami Heat center Shaquille O’Neal talks to the news media following a team basketball practice in Miami, Thursday, April 19, 2007. The reigning NBA champions visit Chicago, Saturday for Game 1 of a best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TUCSON, Ariz. – Empire High School students have a big reason to follow social distancing guidelines.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, who is now a TNT analyst, appeared in a school’s public service announcement, giving out safety and social distancing advice to students.

“Hi this is Shaquille O’Neal,” he says in the video. “Watch your distance. Wear your facemasks. Make sure you listen to all your teachers. Tell your mom and dad you love them when you get home. All right, talk to you soon.”

O’Neal played in the NBA for 19 years and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

According to Vail Unified School District spokesperson Darcy Mentone, a teacher at the school who has worked with Shaq recruited him to star in the video.

