Woman charged after protester is struck by truck in Buffalo

by: WKBW Staff

Posted:
Buffalo police say a protester was struck in Niagara Square outside of City Hall Wednesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police have charged a woman with felony reckless endangerment and reckless driving for allegedly hitting a Niagara Square protester with a truck Wednesday night.

The driver has been identified as 25-year-old Joanna Gollnau.

Slow Roll Buffalo says 59-year-old Karen Huffman, who is a member of their board, was the person hit by Gollnau during those protests in downtown Buffalo.

Protesters were rallying against racial injustice and eyewitnesses tell WKBW that the driver of the truck was shouting at protesters as she drove into the crowd.

WKBW was at the scene at the time. A video of the incident can be found below, WARNING it is graphic.

