Tennessee mother indicted on 19 counts, including murder of 15-month-old daughter

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee mother has been charged with the murder of her 15-month-old daughter, whose remains were found on a family member’s property in March.

The murder charge is part of a 19-count indictment returned by a Sullivan County grand jury against Megan Boswell in the killing of her daughter, Evelyn Boswell.

Megan Boswell

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation held a press briefing Wednesday to announce the latest development in the case.

Boswell was charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, 12 counts of false reporting, one count of abuse of a corpse, and one count of failure to report a death under suspicious or unusual circumstances.

Evelyn hadn’t been seen for about a month before family members reported her as missing to police. When the family came forward, the TBI issued an Amber Alert for Evelyn on Feb. 18. Her remains were found in March during a search of a property in Blountville.

Before Wednesday’s indictment, Megan had previously been indicted on multiple counts false reporting.

Boswell’s next court appearance was set for Aug. 28, and her bond was set at $1 million.

