Shooting at Sonic in Nebraska leaves 2 workers dead, multiple injured

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Two Sonic employees were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said during a Sunday press conference that there were five victims, all of whom were employees of the Sonic restaurant.

Lt. Andy Jashinke identified the deceased as 22-year-old Nathan Pastrana and 28-year-old Ryan Helbert. They were declared dead at the scene.

Two other victims, 18-year-old Zoey Reese Atalig Lujan and 25-year-old Kenneth Germe, were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center as a “Code 3,” which Jashinske described as being in critical or near critical condition. A fifth victim had minor injuries. No officers were injured.

The police have released body camera footage from their response, showing the shooting suspect, 23-year-old Roberto C. Silva Jr., being arrested at the scene.

Jashinske offered condolences to the loved ones of the deceased, as well as prayers and thoughts for those who were injured.

The investigation into the incident is in its infancy and BPD said it will release information as available as long as it does not impact the integrity of the probe.

Timeline

BPD officers first had contact with the suspect on Wednesday night, when an out-of-state caller reported that they believed their Sonic app was being used fraudulently at the Bellevue Sonic where the suspect allegedly spent $57. A restaurant employee contacted police about the call.

An officer in the area saw the suspect’s vehicle driving away and placed him under arrest. He was charged with identity theft, less than $500.

The suspect possesses a Nebraska conceal and carry permit. Police officers located three guns inside the vehicle during the traffic stop on Nov. 18. He was taken to jail, the guns were impounded as evidence and remain with BPD.

At 9:23 p.m. on Saturday, a call was received by police dispatch. The caller reported a U-Haul truck that was on fire. The caller described seeing suspicious items such as wires and tubes sticking out of the back of the truck.

At 9:24 p.m. a call reported shots fired in the area.

First police unit arrived at 9:26 p.m.

By 9:27, the first description of the suspect came though as a male, approximately 6 feet 6 inches tall, with a large build and an unknown race.

At 9:31, officers reported that they believed they’d located the suspect.

At 9:39, the police officers on the scene confirmed they had the suspect in custody.

Officers on the west side of Sonic apprehended the suspect. At team of officers on the east side observed victims inside the restaurant and performed first aid immediately on three victims.

Ongoing investigation

The presence of the U-Haul truck is being investigated. Police believe it was brought there by the suspect and confirmed that it was in flames and was burned up.

Officers located at total of four firearms on the scene.

The suspect was not armed when he was arrested. He complied with officers’ orders and did not resist arrest.

Police said there were customers outside the restaurant and do not believe any were injured.

Court records show Silva was arrested and charged with identity theft under $500 on Nov. 18 after he allegedly bought $57 worth of food at the same Sonic using someone else’s Sonic app.

Members of the public are asked to report any information regarding the shooting and the alleged shooter to the Bellevue Police Department.

