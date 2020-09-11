Salt Lake City woman arrested after allegedly throwing bag of vomit at nurse

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A woman was arrested after she allegedly threw a bag full of vomit at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

West Valley police say Shaynell Pamela Payne, 25, entered the hospital’s emergency room Tuesday night. After her arrival, Payne allegedly became argumentative and combative with the hospital staff.

After Payne threw up in the emergency room, staff members handed her towels to clean up the vomit. When she threw up a second time in a bag, Payne reportedly became agitated when asked to calm down and threw the bag of vomit at a nurse.

According to a police report, Payne attempted to leave the hospital after striking the nurse and assaulting other members of the medical staff.

A police officer attempted to arrest Payne, who tried to grab the officer’s hands and pull away. Payne was eventually pushed against a wall and put into handcuffs.

Payne was charged with assault or threat of violence on health care providers, and interference with an arresting officer.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss at KSTU.