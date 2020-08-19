Man charged with throwing wife in river after argument over dinner arrangements

Crime

by: KSTU Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Custom belt buckle helped ID murder victim 35 years after body was found, sheriff's office says
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A man has been arrested and charged after police say he threw his wife into the Provo River in Utah on Sunday.

According to an arrest report, 61-year-old Douglas Harold Green and his wife were at the Provo River Resort, located just downriver from Deer Creek State Park in Wasatch County, when they began arguing over dinner arrangements.

Police say Green became angry and threatened to drown her in the river. He then dragged her to the bank of the Provo River and forced her in, the probable cause statement says.

Witnesses said they tried to help her, but Green yelled at them to stay away.

Police said the woman had a bruise on each arm, which she said were from Green dragging her. It was not made clear if she sustained further injuries, how long she was in the river or how she got out.

Green was arrested and held without bail after a judge in the Heber District Court ruled that releasing him “would constitute a substantial danger to an alleged victim of domestic violence.”

He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, a third-degree felony, and assault, a class-B misdemeanor.

This story was originally published by Spencer Burt at KSTU.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha talks U.S. debut in 'Coming 2 America'

Black Girls Breathing helps women manage stress through the power of their own breath

6 Dr. Seuss books no longer being published over offensive depictions

NYPD commissioner talks leadership changes, attacks against Asian community

Yankee Stadium, Javits Center offer overnight vaccinations

Adopted twins separated at birth find each other living 6 blocks apart

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams outlines roadmap to recovery for NYC

Fire on BQE during multi-vehicle crash

Wednesday warmup before chilly end to the week