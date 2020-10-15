Man arrested after trying to set Planned Parenthood on fire in Florida, sheriff says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FORT MYERS, Fla. —A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to set a Planned Parenthood on fire in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Everett Little was taken into custody after a search warrant was served at his home.

The 20-year-old man is being charged with arson, criminal mischief, and using an incendiary device.

Officers believe Little committed arson at the facility on Commerce Park Drive on Oct. 10.

The act was caught on surveillance cameras and law enforcement distributed the photos of the suspect, asking the public for help locating him.

In the end, authorities said they identified Little thanks to the community’s help.

“That act was caught on camera, and through Crime Stoppers, he’s behind bars,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno in a statement on Facebook. “Those tips led to an arrest, and we were fortunate that those tips came in.”

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

Staff at WFTX contributed to this report.