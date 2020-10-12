Man accused of putting razor blades in Maine supermarket’s pizza dough

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A man in Maine has been arrested after authorities say he was caught putting razor blades into pizza dough that was then sold to customers.

The Saco Police Department says it was notified of the tampered food by the city’s Hannaford Supermarket last Tuesday. Officers say a customer had purchased a Portland Pie pizza dough and later discovered razor blades inside.

“The review of store security surveillance footage revealed a person tampered with the packaging of several Portland Pie pizza doughs,” wrote the department in a statement.

Police have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Nicholas Mitchell and said he’s a former associate of It’ll Be Pizza company, which manufactures products for Portland Pie.

A warrant was issued for Mitchell’s arrest and he was later taken into custody in Dover, New Hampshire, according to police.

Hannaford on Sunday recalled all Portland Pie dough and cheese products at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The supermarket chain says customers who purchased Portland Pie pizza dough or cheese sold in its delis between Aug. 1 and Oct. 11 should not consume the products. They may return it to the store for a full refund.

Additionally, the chain says it has removed all Portland Pie products from its shelves and paused replenishment of the products indefinitely, “after what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects inserted into Portland Pie products.”

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the tampering. If you have purchased Portland Pie pizza dough and have found razor blades inside the dough, call the Saco Police Department’s Detective Division at (207)282-8216.

