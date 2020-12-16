German shepherd OK after owner throws her off balcony at Florida motel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman in Florida is being charged with animal cruelty after being caught on video throwing a dog off a motel balcony.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared body cam footage of the incident when they announced the arrest of 35-year-old Allison Murphy on Tuesday.

Warning: Some may find the video below disturbing

Officers say they responded to the Dayton Beach motel around noon Monday after staff reported that Murphy had been standing over a railing and threatening to jump. She also allegedly attacked a maid.

When law enforcement arrived, Murphy reportedly locked herself inside her room. After knocking several times, the sheriff’s office says the women came out with a leashed German shepherd, which she picked up and threw over the railing to the ground.

Authorities say the dog landed feet first and ran away before being corralled by bystanders. It was then turned over to Volusia County Animal Services, who nicknamed her “Miracle,” because no name was provided.

“Miracle” was taken to an animal hospital for emergency evaluation. She thankfully escaped serious injury, but an x-ray did reveal a sewing needle was lodged one of her thighs, according to the sheriff’s office. She underwent a procedure to remove it and is recovering in the care of a foster family, who wants to adopt her if a court grants animal services custody.

As for Murphy, the sheriff’s office says she was taken into custody and will be facing felony charges of animal cruelty and resisting an officer with violence.