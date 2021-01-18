FBI releases photos of men accused of assaulting DC officer during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released new photos Sunday of seven men who are wanted for allegedly assaulting a Washington, D.C. police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot.

The FBI said the photos included in an online poster are of individuals who assaulted officer Michael Fanone of the Metropolitan Police Department.

NEW: #FBIWFO & @DCPoliceDept are seeking public’s help in identifying those who assaulted MPD Officer Fanone on Jan 6. If you have info, report it to the #FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit photos/videos https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP & reference this photo #s. https://t.co/jOSFC2xmkp pic.twitter.com/8jwA0Hhikc — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 17, 2021

Fanone opened up to CNN last week about how he was attacked by rioters when he responded to the siege of the Capitol with other law enforcement.

Soon after arriving on the scene, Fanone told CNN that he found himself on the ground and that the mob had overtaken him and began to strip him of his police gear. He remembers hearing people saying to kill him with his own gun.

“I remember, like guys were stripping me of my gear, these rioters pulling my badge off my chest,” Fanone told CNN. “They ripped my radio off of off my vest, started pulling like ammunition magazines from the holder on my belt. And then some guys started getting a hold of my gun, and they were screaming out, you know, kill him with his own gun.”

Eventually, Fanone said he started yelling that he has children, trying to appeal to mob’s humanity in order to get them to let up. He said it seemed to have worked, though he said one of rioters who protected him said, “Thank you, but f*** you for being there.”

Along with assaulting law enforcement personnel, the seven men in the FBI’s poster are accused of unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol building.

Anyone with information regarding the men or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area is asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-8000225-5324) to verbally report tips. You can also submit tips and images at FBI.gov/USCapitol.

Dozens of rioters who stormed the Capitol have already been charged in connection with the events of Jan. 6. Still, the FBI and other agencies are continuing to search for others who participated in the riot that led to the death of at least five people, including a Capitol police officer.

