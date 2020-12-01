Chicago man charged with murder after deadly fight over Thanksgiving leftovers

by: The Associated Press

Chicago man charged with murder after deadly fight over Thanksgiving leftovers

This undated photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows James Dixon, who has been charged with murder after a fatal fight Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, that began when he put his hands in Thanksgiving leftovers, authorities said. Dixon is charged with killing Vincell Jackson, 52, who was the boyfriend of the Thanksgiving party host.

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago man has been charged with murder after a fatal fight that began when he put his hands in Thanksgiving leftovers.

James Dixon is charged with killing Vincell Jackson, who was the boyfriend of the Thanksgiving party host.

A prosecutor says Jackson was trying to escort Dixon out of the Chicago house because he put his hands in leftovers around 3 a.m. Friday.

The fight moved to the porch, where law enforcement says Jackson was stabbed at least nine times.

Defense attorney Patrick Ryan says Dixon was properly defending himself.

A judge set bond at $350,000.

