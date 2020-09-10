Arizona law enforcement agencies team up to bust sex trafficking operation

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Five people have been arrested after Arizona law enforcement agencies teamed up to combat child sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking in Pinal County.

Arizona Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that their detectives led Operation Home Alone 2, a mission targeting sexual predators who attempted to lure underage children with the intent of engaging in sexual activity.

Authorities say on August 26, detectives arrested 40-year-old Daniel May, of Maricopa, for luring a minor for sexual exploitation. On the same day, detectives arrested 38-year-old Matthew Salley, of Maricopa, for allegedly luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

On August 27, detectives arrested 26-year-old Jordan Holloway, of Maricopa, for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

On September 2, detectives arrested 44-year-old Christopher Butts, of Phoenix, for aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful items to a minor. Butts, a former Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detective, was out on bond for his arrest in February for the same charges.

On September 3, detectives arrested 36-year-old Ryan Kellerman, of Maricopa, on charges of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and furnishing harmful items to a minor. Kellerman is also a suspect in a child pornography case with the Maricopa Police Department.

Officials say Operation Home Alone 2 is a joint operation involving: DPS, Casa Grande police, Homeland Security, Maricopa police and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.

DPS officials say this is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are pending.

