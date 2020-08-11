3 military members among 9 charged in child prostitution sting in Texas

From left to right: Anthony Xavier Antwon, Javier Perez, Brian Harley Flynn, Timmy Jones, Jr. (Source: Bell County Jail)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KILLEEN, Texas — Police in Texas have arrested nine people, including three in the military, in a child prostitution sting.

On Saturday, the Killeen Police Department Special Victim’s Unit in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety Human Trafficking Program, concluded the two-day sting.

The overall goal of the joint effort was to locate and arrest subjects who were willing to make overt efforts to pay minors to engage in sexual acts.

During the operation, nine suspects, three of whom are in the military, contacted officers through various social media platforms and made agreements for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years of age, according to police.

The agreements were for fees that included money, drugs, and/or alcohol.

The suspects were apprehended without incident when they arrived at a predetermined location.

The operation concluded with seven felony prostitution charges, two misdemeanor prostitution charges, and two guns were confiscated.

The suspects arrested are listed below:



Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, of Fort Hood, Felony Prostitution under 18

Javier Perez, 40, of Austin, Felony Prostitution under 18

Brian Harley Flynn, 21, of Temple, Felony Prostitution under 18

Brandon Anthony Lee, 25, of Killeen, Felony Prostitution under 18

Dustin Edward Johnson, 42, of Lott, Felony Prostitution under 18

Timmy Jones Jr., 30, of Fort Hood, Felony Prostitution under 18

Shaun Paul Moore, 39, of Kempner, Felony Prostitution under 18

Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 28, of Killeen, Class A Prostitution

Pierre Jean, 32, of Killeen, Class A Prostitution

The Killeen Police Department would like to remind citizens, “If you see something, say something.” Please report any suspicious activity involving human trafficking to your local 9-1-1 emergency center.

This story was originally published by Thalia Brionez at KXXV.