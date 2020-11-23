2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

Crime

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:
2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

Scene of deadly stabbing at San Jose church

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two people are dead and multiple others are injured following a church stabbing in San Jose, California, late Sunday.

The San Jose Police Department says the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church and it’s unclear exactly how many people were wounded.

The department says one suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Police say no services were taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless people had been brought to the church to take shelter from the cold.

Monday morning, police said traffic was being restricted in the area due to the homicide investigation and urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

COVID-19 in NYC: One year later

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques

New Yorkers rally for more COVID relief