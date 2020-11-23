2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two people are dead and multiple others are injured following a church stabbing in San Jose, California, late Sunday.

The San Jose Police Department says the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church and it’s unclear exactly how many people were wounded.

The department says one suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

We have one suspect in custody for last nights homicide. Press release forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/zK9dbsvs07 — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2020

Police say no services were taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless people had been brought to the church to take shelter from the cold.

Monday morning, police said traffic was being restricted in the area due to the homicide investigation and urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

