2 arrested after nearly $2 million worth of drugs found in vehicle along border

TUSCON, Ariz. – Nearly $2 million worth of meth, cocaine and heroin were found in a vehicle along the U.S.-Mexican border over the weekend, according to U.S. Border Patrol.

Agents say two 18-year-olds were arrested Saturday after attempting to smuggle the narcotics near Rio Rico.

Officials say agents were patrolling the desert north of the border when they saw several people emerge from brush and load packages into a parked truck near Peña Blanca Lake before departing back into the desert.

Minutes later, border patrol says agents conducted a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet Silverado in the area. Concealed inside the vehicle, they reportedly found 57 packages of suspected meth, cocaine and heroin, with a street value estimated at about $1,889,600.

The truck’s driver and passenger, both residents of Rio Rico, were arrested and ultimately turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the seized drugs, to face federal drug charges, according to border patrol.

Agents say they were unable to locate the individuals that emerged from the brush.

