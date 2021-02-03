Yankee Stadium vaccination site to open Friday; 15K appointments in 1st week

THE BRONX — A mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a joint statement Wednesday.

The site will be capable of handling 15,000 appointments in its first week. All appointments are reserved for Bronx residents, as the borough continues to report the highest positivity rate in the city.

More than 470 people in the Bronx tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to state Health Department Data. The borough’s positivity rate was 5.5%.

The state and city partnered with the Yankees, the National Guard, and SOMOS Community Care to develop the vaccination site. Bronx residents who are eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment via Somosvaccinations.com or by calling 1-833-SomosNY.

Cuomo said the site ensures fairness and equity in vaccine distribution.

“It’s abundantly clear that Black, Latino and poor communities have been hit the hardest by COVID, and the Bronx is no exception,” Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday. “Our efforts to target vaccinations by locations with higher positivity rates have been working to not only keep the infection rate down, but to help ensure equity in our vaccine distribution process, and opening a mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium — the Bronx’s most iconic landmark — is the perfect solution to helping this borough get vaccinated and defeat COVID once and for all.”

De Blasio said the vaccination site also serves as justice for the neighborhoods that were hardest hit by the virus last year.

“This mega site shows what our grassroots, equity-driven NYC Vaccine for All effort is all about,” the mayor said in a statement. “Yankee Stadium has always been known for its World Series banners, but now it’ll be recognized as a place where the people of the surrounding community in the Bronx can receive the vaccine doses that they need and deserve.”