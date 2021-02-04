Yankee Stadium inoculation site set to open as protesters call for more vaccine equity

THE BRONX — Protesters gathered in Manhattan’s Herald Square Thursday evening, demanding more equitable access to the coronavirus vaccine in Black and brown communities.

“They’re very slow in bringing this vaccination,” said protester Larry Holmes. “And that’s why we’re here today.”

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Health Department seeking detailed information on what the city is doing to improve access.

We were referred back to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s media availability last weekend, in which he and his team discussed their plan to level the playing field.

But the latest data from the health department shows there remains a deep divide between who’s getting the shot in the arm and who’s not.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 48% percent of those who’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine are white, compared to the 11% Latinos and just 11% Black New Yorkers.

Dr. Olajide Williams, chief of staff at Columbia University’s Department of Neurology, said overcoming vaccine skepticism among people of color is now just the beginning.

“The whole process really disadvantages certain groups of people,” he said. “And then they’re told they have to go from one link to another link in order to get to the real link, and they’ll be sent around this merry-go-round online, and that alone is very discouraging.”

Back at the Herald Square protest, the consensus is that the city needs to not only add more super-sties like the one opening at Yankee Stadium, but expand outreach, too.

Nate Chase of the Workers Assembly Against Racism said people need to be knocking on doors.

“We need people going door to door and knocking. ‘Have you gotten vaccinated? Are you eligible to be vaccinated?…Alright, we’re going to sign you up right now.'”

The Yankee Stadium site is set to open Friday for Bronx residents.