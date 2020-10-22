World Trade Center observatory to reopen with limited capacity

LOWER MANHATTAN — You’ll soon be able to get a look at New York City from 1,200 feet in the air, just in time for the holidays.

The One World Trade Center observatory will reopen with limited capacity on Nov. 1 and Nov. 7. Full weekend operations will resume with adjusted hours of operation on Nov. 14.

The observatory will be open at 25% capacity.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance.

