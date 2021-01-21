With vaccination sites closed due to lack of supply, local leaders look to Biden, Pfizer for help

NEW YORK — Thursday was both the first full day that the city’s coronavirus vaccination hubs were closed for lack of vaccine, as well as the first full day of the Biden administration, which unveiled a national strategy designed to boost vaccine production.

But a variety of factors indicated it may be weeks, or even months, before vaccine production and distribution can reach the levels needed, even with a highly coordinated federal effort.

In his daily briefing on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said despite the city having ramped up its vaccination ability to 45,000 doses per day, it’s now had to turn away at least 23,000 people who’d had appointments to receive their inoculations against the virus.

“For everyone who saw an appointment rescheduled,” the mayor said, “I feel for you, because it’s not fair to you. It shouldn’t happen.”

He said that the reason for the rescheduling was simple: there’s simply low, or no, supply for the city’s vaccination sites.

“We need more vaccine, and we need it now,” de Blasio said.

The city’s health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, said on Thursday that the city’s vaccination sites will be shut until “supplies pick up.”

PIX11 News asked the mayor how long that might be.

“As soon as we have vaccine,” he replied, “we can give people appointments quickly, and get them vaccinated quickly.”

The mayor pointed out that the newly inaugurated President Joe Biden is putting the Defense Production Act into motion. The measure, initiated by executive order, could boost supply by coordinating all vaccine manufacturers and distributors.

However, it can’t increase the vaccine supply overnight.

“Understandably, that’s going to take some time,” de Blasio said. “But I do think by definition, that will take weeks to have some of the effect we want.”

By some estimates, the number of weeks that it could take is in the low double digits.

That could mean the tri-state region may not even begin to reach its vaccination goals until April. It would also mean that local governments, which are now trying to get essential workers, first responders, and people aged 65 and over vaccinated, wouldn’t be able to start giving doses to the general public until the summer.

Meanwhile, said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist with the Asthma and Allergy Network who specializes in respiratory diseases like COVID-19, the situation is taking that much longer to improve.

“If people aren’t able to get any vaccine,” Dr. Parikh said, “they are, one, unprotected as cases are rising, and it’s taking us longer to get to that herd immunity.”

The delays matter, Parikh said.

“Experts are estimatin. that we need 75 to 85%of the population vaccinated,” Parikh said. “So the longer these delays last, the longer it will take to get to that point.”

In an effort to independently increase New York’s vaccine supply, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday asked Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company that manufactured the first-approved vaccine, to consider selling it directly to the state, rather than distributing solely through the federal government.

On Thursday, a Pfizer spokesperson told Bloomberg News that the company may consider selling directly to states, in coordination with federal authorities.