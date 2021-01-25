With enough doses, NYC could vaccinate 500,000 a week, Mayor de Blasio says

Registered Nurse Shyun Lin, left, gives Roberto Fisher, 72, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in the William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn on Jan. 23, 2021.

NEW YORK — New York City could administer 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a week if it had enough supply, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

Instead, city officials have been forced to put off opening mass vaccination sites at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium as they wait for vaccine production to speed up.

City officials had set a goal of 300,000 vaccine doses last week, but were only able to give 200,000.

De Blasio urged President Joe Biden’s administration to use the Defense Production Act to spur vaccine production.

He said 628,831 doses have been administered in the city since the beginning of the vaccination effort last month.

When asked if New York City’s goal of administering 1 million doses by the end of January was just a figure of speech or a feasible goal, Mayor de Blasio said the goal could have been reached if not for the shortage in vaccine supply.

“Soon, we’ll be at the capacity to build more than half a million people in one week,” he said