Survey: Nearly 90% of NYC restaurants, bars unable to pay full rent

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Although New York City has made progress in its battle against COVID-19, the pandemic’s effects continue to affect businesses.

A new survey released by the NYC Hospitality Alliance found nearly 9 in 10 restaurants, bars and nightlife venues could not pay full rent in August.

Though the city’s infection rate remains low, restaurants unable to pay rent remain high, increasing from 83% in July and 80% in June.

About 34% of those establishments were unable to pay any rent at all and 60% of landlords still have not waived rent during the pandemic. Of the landlords that did waive rent, less than one-third waived more than 50%.

The survey also found that 90% of respondents could not renegotiate their lease as a result of COVID-19.

As businesses continue to struggle to make ends meet, restaurant owners and operators are hoping the resumption of indoor dining at the end of the month with 25% capacity will help.

Indoor dining had been closed off since mid-March to fight the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Many events that usually occur in the city have made modifications or have been canceled due to the coronavirus, which has negatively impacted the city’s tourism and restaurant industries.

The United Nations General Assembly, which usually brings heavy traffic to roads, hotels and restaurants, is being held virtually this year.

Competitors in the US Open, another big event in the city, played to empty stadiums this summer while New York Fashion Week also went virtual.