Wiping down groceries? Experts say keep risk in perspective

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

FILE- In this March 24, 2020 file photo, a woman reaches for yogurt wearing gloves during senior shopping hours at Homeland in Oklahoma City.

NEW YORK — To avoid any traces of the coronavirus that might be lurking on surfaces, Americans have been wiping down groceries, wearing surgical gloves in public and leaving mail packages out for an extra day or two.

However, experts said the national fixation on scrubbing can sometimes be overkill.

It’s become clearer the main way the virus spreads is between people, through the respiratory droplets they spray when talking, coughing, sneezing or singing, according to health officials.

It’s why officials emphasize the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.

That doesn’t mean surfaces don’t pose any risk.

Cleaning is still recommended, especially frequently touched spots like door knobs or elevator buttons that infected people might have recently touched.

