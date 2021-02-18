Queens vaccine site opening stalled as winter weather causes delay in NYC vaccine shipment

NEW YORK — As winter storms impact states across the nation, Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City’s vaccine shipments have been delayed.

During his COVID-19 briefing Thursday, the mayor received information that deliveries the city was hoping to receive may not come until the weekend.

“We now think we might not get our new first doses for this week until Sunday,” the mayor said. Typically those shipments would come on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

“More delays because of the storm because the deliveries are not arriving. In fact, a vast majority of the resupply we expected for this week has not shipped from the factories yet,” he added.

Due to the delay in shipments, the opening of the Martin Van Buren High School vaccine site has been pushed back to Sunday the earliest.

However, the Empire Outlets site in Staten Island will still open on Friday.

“This is why we need a series of changes” and need to get more pharmaceutical companies involved in vaccine production and have shipments directly sent to the city.

About 1,399,055 vaccines have been administered across the five boroughs, and the mayor has a goal to reach 5 million vaccinations by June.